Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Ovintiv reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Ovintiv by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

