Patron Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,836.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Patron has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $523,945.55 and approximately $2,836.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00145292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.40 or 0.01653390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000841 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00187270 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,941,398 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, HitBTC, Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

