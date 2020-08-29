Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,870,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,048,000 after buying an additional 1,165,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,930,000 after buying an additional 1,913,153 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,114,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 1,599,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,253,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 436,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

