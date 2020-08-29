PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,965.01 or 0.17056497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $59.55 million and $1.02 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $636.28 or 0.05523004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 30,306 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

