Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 4.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $48,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $20,673,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 14.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 18.0% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 104,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,181,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.48. 4,565,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total value of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

