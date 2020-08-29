Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paypal were worth $51,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 141.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 64,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paypal by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.48. 4,580,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773,983. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $207.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.