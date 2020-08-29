PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 169,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 135,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,406. The stock has a market cap of $614.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

