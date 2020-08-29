Peerplays (PPY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $55,871.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $55,871.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

