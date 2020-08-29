Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Perficient worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. National Securities upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.97. 194,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,889. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

