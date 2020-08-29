Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 196,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 167,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. 31,088,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,669,492. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

