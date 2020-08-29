PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 196,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,720. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

