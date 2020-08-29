Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 647.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. 3,114,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,298. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.