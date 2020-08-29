Phore (PHR) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $25,902.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006406 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,908,587 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

