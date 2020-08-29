Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,333.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00743789 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.59 or 0.01063680 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 445,900,191 coins and its circulating supply is 420,639,755 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

