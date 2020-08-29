Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Shares Up 3.9%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.22. 4,653,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,406,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAA. TD Securities began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $300,979,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,091.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,599,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,376,000 after buying an additional 12,024,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,070,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 5,034,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,012,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,668,000 after buying an additional 2,902,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.