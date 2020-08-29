PlayGame (PXG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,899.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a market cap of $66,127.98 and approximately $2,899.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00144643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01653379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00201756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00184978 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

