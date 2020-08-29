Playkey (PKT) Hits Market Cap of $830,389.29

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $830,389.29 and approximately $38,973.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05520370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,246,944 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

