Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of PSTI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 117,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $889,391.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,601,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,691,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 760,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,402 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

