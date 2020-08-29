pNetwork Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $24.02 million and $5.25 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00008504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05508021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034668 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

