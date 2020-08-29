POA Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. POA has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and $658,034.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bibox, IDEX and HitBTC.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,872,181 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.