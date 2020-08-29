PolySwarm 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $673.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $673.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $640.74 or 0.05557989 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

