Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock Position Increased by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Precision BioSciences accounts for about 4.3% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 335,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

