Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $138.77. 4,145,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,837. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

