Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 2.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

