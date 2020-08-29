Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,970 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 4.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Progressive worth $62,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. 1,425,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,765. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

