Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

PUBGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

