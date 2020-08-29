QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. 6,276,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,651,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $118.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

