Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 4,178 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises 5.1% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.39% of Credit Acceptance worth $29,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,420,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $316.00 to $337.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.97, for a total value of $1,916,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.63, for a total value of $4,846,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,808,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,451,416.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,329 shares of company stock valued at $25,132,525. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $459.43. 55,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.48 and a 200-day moving average of $388.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.