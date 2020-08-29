Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 2.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.15% of Avalara worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.82. 974,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,733. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.22 and a beta of 0.84. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $2,081,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $129,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,237 shares of company stock worth $18,160,572. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

