Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 4.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 376.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $51.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,945.25. 320,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,739.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,604.70. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

