Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 9.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.45% of NVR worth $54,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $11.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,207.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,129. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,318.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,795.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,344.88.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

