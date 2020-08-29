Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $36.52 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 658,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. D. R. Horton accounts for about 6.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. 3,551,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,269. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.