Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 5,168 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 4.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $294.39. The company had a trading volume of 404,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,384. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.85 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

