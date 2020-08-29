Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,526.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,386.86. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,659.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

