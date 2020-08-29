Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,551 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology comprises 0.7% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 143,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 59.19% and a net margin of 38.24%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

