Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 17,444 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 2.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Watsco were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

NYSE WSO traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.35. 346,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.79. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $247.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

