Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 141.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $17,133.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00145764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.01650735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00201588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00186321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

