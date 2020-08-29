RBO & Co. LLC Has $14.26 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.02. 2,991,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,919. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

