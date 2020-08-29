RBO & Co. LLC Has $18.72 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 4.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $79,750,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.54. 11,008,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,448,678. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

