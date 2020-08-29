RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,864,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

