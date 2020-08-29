RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $198,650.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00696607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00086460 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00074312 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000415 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,130,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,619,049 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

