Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,656 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rogers Communications worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 267.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,251,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,299,000 after acquiring an additional 910,873 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 26.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Rogers Communications by 68.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 385,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. The company had a trading volume of 200,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,326. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

