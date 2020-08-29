Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Receives GBX 1,762 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,762 ($23.02).

RDSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,106.80 ($14.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,417 ($31.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,206.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,383.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.05%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.