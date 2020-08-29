RPICoin Trading 1% Lower This Week (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $22,100.98 and approximately $13.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00051037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000094 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 999,780,228 coins and its circulating supply is 959,768,292 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.