salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.10. 27,887,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,933,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56. The company has a market cap of $248.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,776 shares of company stock worth $145,724,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

