Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Raised by Act Two Investors LLC

Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.4% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,365.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 979,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,630. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

