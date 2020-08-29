Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,003,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,667,000 after buying an additional 288,870 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,897,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,144,000 after buying an additional 96,920 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 753,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,386. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $96.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

