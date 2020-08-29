Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 250.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,330 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.