Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Purchases 151 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 610,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,464,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. 753,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $306.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

