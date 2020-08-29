Sentinel 1-Day Volume Tops $62,198.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $6.31 million and $62,198.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000617 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.